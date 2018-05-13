

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Four people have been taken to hospital, two of them seniors in critical condition, after a collision involving three vehicles in North Gower Sunday afternoon.

This happened around 3 p.m. on Roger Stevens Drive and McCordick Road. Air ambulance and firefighters were called to the scene to extricate three of the four patients.

Paramedics say two seniors, an 82-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, were taken to hospital in critical condition suffering multi-system trauma. A 45-year-old woman suffered a serious neck injury and a 24-year-old man suffered a back injury.

Roger Stevens Drive is closed as police investigate.