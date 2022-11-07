Four people arrested at Ottawa high school

Ottawa police have arrested four people at an Ottawa high school and are asking the public to avoid the area due to an active investigation.

Ottawa police say they were called to "the scene of an active investigation" in the 400 block of Donald Street at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

"There is a large police presence in this area," they said on Twitter. "Everyone is asked to avoid the area."

A large police presence could be seen outside Ottawa Technical Secondary School. Officers entered the school and arrested four people, police said.

The school is in "safe and secure mode," police said, and there is no danger to the public.

It is unclear if the people arrested were students.

Ottawa Technical Secondary School specializes in teaching students trades and preparing them for college programs and apprenticeships.

More to come..