Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the city Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, OPH data show 782 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active infection is down to 34 from 39 on Tuesday. There are four people in intensive care, down from six.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 84 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients

Montfort Hospital: 18 patients

CHEO: Three patients

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project’s latest update shows a downward trend in the final days of April. The seven-day mean viral seesawed through much of the last month.

OPH reported 182 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday. The number of known active cases continues to drop. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Provincial health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths provincewide on Wednesday. Nineteen were caused by COVID-19, while the disease contributed to 10 others. The remaining two are still being investigated. There are 1,698 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 199 patients in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 65 to May 2): 95.8 (up from 93.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 3): 15.75 per cent

Known active cases: 1,385 (-74)

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-05-02. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated April 25.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 40 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 76 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

8 hospital units

9 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.