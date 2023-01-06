Four new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Four more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while he number of residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 has spiked to start the new year.

In its twice-weekly report, Ottawa Public Health reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, along with four new deaths.

There are 35 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 25 people on Tuesday. There is one person in the intensive care unit.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 60 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 18 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients (As of Tuesday, Jan. 3)

CHEO: Four patients

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 88,166 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 990 deaths. There were 376 COVID-19 deaths reported in 2022, compared to 228 in 2021 and 381 in 2020.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023): 36

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 18.2 per cent

Known active cases: 529

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Jan. 3

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,980

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,662

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 613,659

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 326,876

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Jan. 6)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Jan. 3)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 98 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

4 in hospitals

8 in long-term care homes

17 in retirement homes

1 in congregate care facilities

1 in supported independent living

5 in group homes

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

2 in retirement homes

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

1 in long-term care homes

1 in schools

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.