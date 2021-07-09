Advertisement
Four new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 10:38AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 10:38AM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's new COVID-19 case counts continue to stay in the mid-to-low single digits.
Ontario health officials are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the capital on Friday.
OPH's numbers will come out later Friday; they sometimes differ from the province's case counts.
The last time Ottawa saw a new COVID-19 case count in double-digits was on Saturday, when Ottawa Public Health reported 14 new cases.
On Thursday, Ottawa hospitals reported they were treating zero COVID-19 patients.
Provincewide, there were fewer than 200 new cases reported on Friday.