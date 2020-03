OTTAWA -- Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Outaouais.

Quebec’s novel coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Tuesday provides no other details about the four cases.

There are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

There are 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, including 439 in Montreal.