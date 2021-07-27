OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.

Across Ontario, there are 129 new cases of COVID-19. There are 37 cases in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region and 12 in Hamilton.

The four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday follows seven new cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 572 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 25.

A total of 985 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION