Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday
OTTAWA -- For the second straight day, there are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health announced the new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,083 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.
A total of 1,776 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Six new recoveries were reported on Sunday.
There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
COVID-19 outbreaks
There are six active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa's long-term care homes and a group home.
The six outbreaks are at:
- Peter D. Clark long-term care home
- Montfort Long-Term Care Home
- Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre
- St. Louis Residence
- The Glebe Centre
- Welcome House