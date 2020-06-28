OTTAWA -- For the second straight day, there are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,083 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

A total of 1,776 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Six new recoveries were reported on Sunday.

There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are six active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa's long-term care homes and a group home.

The six outbreaks are at: