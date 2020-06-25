OTTAWA -- There are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 262 deaths.

There is one person in hospital with COVID-19.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health says there are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A total of 1,752 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The resolved rate is 84.7 per cent of all confirmed cases.