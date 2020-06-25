Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 1:31PM EDT
OTTAWA -- There are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 262 deaths.
There is one person in hospital with COVID-19.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health says there are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
A total of 1,752 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The resolved rate is 84.7 per cent of all confirmed cases.