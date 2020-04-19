OTTAWA -- Four more residents at an Almonte long-term care home have died of COVID-19, the home’s administrator said Sunday.

The death toll at the 82-bed Almonte Country Haven has now reached 23, equivalent to the number of deaths in the entire city of Ottawa.

“The families of these residents are in our hearts and minds during this difficult time and we know the community is grieving together today,” administrator Carolyn Della Foresta said in an email to families.

The outbreak at the home—the deadliest in the region—has left the community west of Ottawa in mourning. Mental health support is in place for staff at the home, Della Foresta said.

Despite the uniquely difficult circumstances, she said staff pride themselves on prioritizing residents’ comfort and dignity of all residents.

“Our residents are not alone in their final moments,” she said in the email. “Our staff are trained in providing compassionate, comforting and palliative care where appropriate.”

Support is pouring in from across the community. A fundraiser started by Collins Ferguson, a former nurse at the home, has raised more than $15,000. Della Foresta said a joint committee will be struck with frontline staff to ensure the funds are spent as intended.

“On tough days like today, this support from the community is so important and we will never forget it.”