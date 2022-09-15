Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month

The Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa's east end last month.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says a member of the public found five kittens abandoned in their carrier on Aug. 22 and took the cats to the Overbrook Community Centre for care.

"These kittens were in very poor shape," Bylaw Services said on Twitter.

Staff contacted Bylaw Services, and staff rushed the kittens to an emergency vet.

Four of the kittens passed away.

"Sometimes it’s no longer possible for an owner to take care of their pets, and this is understandable. However, it is never acceptable to let animals suffer," Bylaw Services said.

Bylaw Services has gathered information and evidence to provide to the Provincial Animal Welfare Services for investigation.

However, it is never acceptable to let animals suffer.

This was the third time since the end of May that Ottawa Bylaw Services has received a call to pickup abandoned cats.

Three kittens were found abandoned in a cat carrier on Don Reid Drive near St. Laurent Boulevarrd on July 1. One of the kittens passed away.

In May, a mother and her four kittens were found outside a PetSmart on Innes Road.