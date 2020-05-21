ALMONTE, ONT. -- Four people are homeless after a duplex was destroyed by a fire in Almonte.

The Mississippi Mills fire department says firefighters were called to the duplex on Malcolm Street in Almonte at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The blaze quickly spread to a neighbouring home and it took firefighters from Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith Township about four hours to get it under control.

No one has been reported hurt.

Damage is expected to exceed $750,000.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department says anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Photos of the fire were posted publicly to the Friends of Mississippi Mills Facebook page by Paul Latour Wednesday evening. Latour shared them with CTV News.

Two GoFundMe pages for the victims have raised thousands of dollars.