

The Canadian Press





LEEDS, Ont. -- Four people from southern Ontario are facing numerous charges after what police describe as alleged multijurisdictional thefts.

Provincial police say the four were arrested in the eastern Ontario town of Leeds over the weekend after an alleged theft from an alcohol retailer.

Police say the people arrested, three from Hamilton and one from Niagara Falls, now face a total of nine charges, including multiple counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They say all four appeared in a Brockville, Ont., courtroom yesterday, where two were held in custody while the others were released.

Police say the two who remain in custody are expected to face additional charges for similar alleged offences in other jurisdictions.