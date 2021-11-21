Advertisement
Four displaced in Aylmer, Que. house fire
Published Sunday, November 21, 2021 7:40AM EST
Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)
GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau fire officials say four people have been displaced following a house fire Saturday night.
According to a press release, a neighbour called firefighters to a home on rue Chartrand in the Aylmer sector at around 8:40 p.m.
The fire that started on the ground floor was brought under control quickly but it still did an estimated $155,000 in damage. No one was hurt.
The Gatineau fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.