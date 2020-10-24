OTTAWA -- An evening fire in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood displaced four people.

The resident of a home at 346 Presland Rd. called 911 just before 8 p.m. Friday, reporting a fire in the basement of the home. The fire was located in one unit of a two-storey, 10-door residential row-house.

Ottawa Fire says 911 dispatchers remained on the phone with the caller as they evacuated the home with all remaining occupants.

There was extensive damage to the unit, but firefighters were able to stop the potential spread of the fire to adjoining units.

No one was hurt.

An Ottawa Fire investigator was on scene Friday night searching for the cause of the blaze.