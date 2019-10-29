

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





A family dog has died in an overnight fire in Little Italy.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the upper floor of a two-storey building with two apartments on Balsam Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

it's reported all occupants exited the burning building, but a dog remained trapped inside the home. Upon arrival, firefighters launched an offensive interior attack on the fire.

Officials say the dog was found and brought outside for resuscitation, but “sadly succumbed to the injuries.”

Four people have been displaced due to the damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.