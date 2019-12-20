OTTAWA -- Four people are displaced just days before Christmas after an evening fire in Gloucester.

A resident called 911 around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, reporting a fire in the kitchen of a home on Lassiter Terrace.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was billowing out of the end-unit of a two storey multi-unit row home complex. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading beyond the kitchen.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

No one was home, but the unit is not habitable until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.