OTTAWA -- Four more residents have died due to COVID-19, while 28 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases of COVID-19 in its daily epidemiology update on Friday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa on March 11, there has been 1,753 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 189 deaths.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57-years-old. The oldest case involved a 105-year-old resident.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 458 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

There is currently 49 Ottawa residents in hospital to be treated for COVID-19.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 76 per cent of the COVID-19 cases have now been resolved.

The epidemiology update shows 1,330 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Exposure to COVID-19

A majority of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases are linked to exposure to the virus in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

Ottawa Public Health says 909 of the 1,753 cases are linked to institutions.

The report shows 17 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are linked to contact with a case of COVID-19, while 19 per cent of cases are linked to community transmission.