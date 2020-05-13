OTTAWA -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 1,700, with more than 1,200 people recovering from the virus.

Ottawa Public Health announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with four new deaths.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there has been 1,707 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 182 deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Council on Wednesday the number of new cases is dropping in Ottawa.

Etches noted there was a decline in the number of new cases in the community and long-term care homes, while hospitalizations remain stable.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57-years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

Recoveries

More than 70 per cent of Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The daily Epidemiology Update shows 1,245 of the 1,707 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.