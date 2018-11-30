

CTV Ottawa





The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for help to identify those responsible for leaving four deer along Highway 36 north of Maberly.

Conservation officers were first told about the four dead and abandoned deer on November 10. Officers believe the deer were left there between November 9-10.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).