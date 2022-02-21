Ottawa Public Health is reporting four more COVID-19 related deaths in the capital.

Since the start of the pandemic, OPH has reported 752 residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

There are 10 residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active case of COVID-19. This is down slightly from Sunday. The number of hospitalizations reported by OPH has hovered around 10 for the past few days. There are two people being treated in ICU.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:

CHEO: Seven patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients (6 in the ICU)

There was no update from local hospitals Monday due to the Family Day holiday.

OPH reported 98 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily reported case count since mid-December. Case counts, however, are considered an underrepresentation of the current level of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 PCR test.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at a plateau, with levels down to about the same place they were before Christmas.

There was no provincial reporting of COVID-19 figures on Monday because of Family Day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 13 to Feb. 19): 106.5 (down from 107.6)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 14 to Feb. 20): 11.0 per cent (up from 10.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97

Known active cases: 915 (-28)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ten residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, duwn from 11 on Sunday.

There are two people in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 1

70-79: 3

80-89: 0

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 912,301 (+320)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 868,551 (+1,372)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 532,570 (+1,384)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Friday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Friday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Friday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Friday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 39 in hospital, 5 in ICU (as of Friday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

4 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.