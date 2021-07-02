OTTAWA -- Four cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been confirmed in the Outaouais region.

In a statement Friday morning, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said none of the four cases are linked to an outbreak, and all four people completed their isolation.

No other information about the four cases were released.

"We would like to remind you of the importance of receiving the two doses of vaccine to protect against the Delta variant," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais.

The Delta variant, known by its lineage of B.1617.2, was first identified in India. Experts say it is 50 per cent more transmissible than the original strain.

A recent study concluded the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are effective against Delta COVID-19 variants.

Ottawa Public Health has reported 23 cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa, including 12 cases in the last 30 days.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Stephanie Lu