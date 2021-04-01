OTTAWA -- A detection cat roaming the halls at the Ottawa Airport and a bright makeover to a favourite local landmark are just some of the April Fools’ Day jokes circulating on social media.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at a few our favourite April Fools’ Day jokes in Ottawa.

BYTOWN MUSEUM

The Bytown Museum unveiled plans to add a modern section to the historic museum along the Rideau Canal, acknowledging the uproar over the proposed addition of the Chateau Laurier on the other side of the canal locks.

"The new Bytown Museum Heritage Preservation Centre will allow for the increase of key activities, a conservation lab, and modern climate controls," said The Bytown Museum on Twitter.

"We're set to break ground next fall and can't wait to welcome you."

We're thrilled to announce our new expansion project!



The new Bytown Museum Heritage Preservation Centre will allow for the increase of key activities, a conservation lab, and modern climate controls.



We're set to break ground next fall and can't wait to welcome you!

RUSTY THE DETECTOR CAT

The Ottawa International Airports newest detection team member is looking for anything fishy.

The airport announced #BREAKINGMEWS on Thursday, the first detector cat.

Rusty specializes in sniffing out things that might be fishy.

#BREAKINGMEWS Move over, Rover - meet the newest member of our detection team!



Rusty is the first detector cat and he specializes in sniffing out things that might be fishy.

A MAKEOVER FOR THE LIGHTHOUSE

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is giving its favourite landmark a makeover.

It's asking people to vote on two concepts: Bright pink or polka dots.

WE NEED YOUR VOTE TODAY!



The Museum's favourite landmark- the lighthouse- will be undergoing a facelift and we have two concepts we would like you to vote on. We'll post the winning design tomorrow!

MINIATURE HEREFORD BULL

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum introduced us to the newest member of the farm family – a miniature Hereford bull.

"His name is Tiny and so far he is having a great time getting to know his new roommate Alfred," said the Agriculture and Food Museum on Twitter, adding "#AprilFools"