Four-alarm fire forces evacuation of condominium, one injured
Fire at 1-3 Meridian Place (Credit: Scott Stilborn, Ottawa Fire)
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 5:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Ottawa Fire crews battled a four-alarm fire in the early hours of this morning at a condominium that left one peson injured.
They say they were called to The Meridian at Centrepoint in College Ward just before 3:00 a.m.
By 3:30 a.m., the blaze had spread to the roof and become a four-alarm fire.
The building was evacuated, and the occupants are being sheltered at Ben Franklin Place at 101 Centrepoint Drive.
Ottawa Paramedics treated one patient with a minor injury.
Firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to an area between 1 and 3 Meridian Place.
80 units in the building are affected by the blaze.
Fire operations are currently still ongoing as of 5:00 a.m., and an Ottawa Fire inspector is investigating to determine the cause.
More to come.