

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews battled a four-alarm fire in the early hours of this morning at a condominium that left one peson injured.

They say they were called to The Meridian at Centrepoint in College Ward just before 3:00 a.m.

By 3:30 a.m., the blaze had spread to the roof and become a four-alarm fire.

The building was evacuated, and the occupants are being sheltered at Ben Franklin Place at 101 Centrepoint Drive.

Ottawa Paramedics treated one patient with a minor injury.

Firefighters were able to isolate the blaze to an area between 1 and 3 Meridian Place.

80 units in the building are affected by the blaze.

Fire operations are currently still ongoing as of 5:00 a.m., and an Ottawa Fire inspector is investigating to determine the cause.

More to come.

