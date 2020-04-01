OTTAWA -- Four additional members of the Ottawa Senators have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Senators say the four were members of the organization who travelled to California three weeks ago before the NHL season was suspended.

The Senators say the three players and a staff member have now recovered after testing positive from novel coronavirus.

The Senators previously announced that two players had tested positive for COVID-19 following a road trip with stops in San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Fifty-two people travelled with the team on the road trip, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew.

Members of the team and staff self-isolated on Friday, March 13.

There are now 194 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.