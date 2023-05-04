Former Videotron subcontractor facing charges in Gatineau, Que.

A former subcontractor for Videotron is facing charges of sexual assault and break and enter in Gatineau, Que.

Police say investigators have received two reports of the accused using his job to approach victims at their homes in the Lac-Beauchamp and Rivière-Blanche areas.

In a media release, police said the accused would arrive at the victim's homes wearing a coat and carrying a Videotron identify card, indicating he wanted to sell them services from the telecommunications company.

He would invite himself into the home and begin a "professional discussion" about the services available before turning the conversation to "more personal subjects," police said.

"He then becomes more enterprising and makes gestures of an intimate nature towards the victims," police said, adding the accused would leave the home when asked.

The alleged incidents occurred in March and April.

On April 28, Allaoua Bennadji, 21, was arrested in Gatineau and charged with sexual assault and breaking and entering. Police say Bennadji worked for Winco Canada.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-243-4636, option 5.

Videotron says it was informed on April 24 that a new employee of Winco Canada had "committed serious and unacceptable acts while going door-to-door" in the Gatineau area.

"Videotron and the subcontractor quickly launched internal investigations. While the employee was suspended by his employer for the duration of the investigation, Videotron has informed Winco Canada that he is no longer authorized to work on behalf of our company," Videotron said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Videotron takes the situation very seriously and reiterates its zero tolerance policy with respect to this type of behaviour."