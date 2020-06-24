OTTAWA -- Could 2020 be the year former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson becomes a hall of famer?

The NHL will reveal its inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Alfredsson first became eligible for entry into the HHOF in 2017.

Former teammate Jason Spezza says he's rooting for Alfredsson.

"I would love to see Alfie to get in," Spezza said. "He's a guy that was a huge role model for me. He's the guy that really helped bring that club to respectability and did so much for the community on and off the ice."

As TSN 1200's Ian Mendes noted on CTV News at Noon, former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla is in his first year of eligibility and is likely to be inducted Wednesday. Marian Hossa and Shane Doan are also first-time candidates.

Alfredsson was drafted by the Senators in 1994. He became team captain in 1999, a role he would fill until his 2013 trade to the Detroit Red Wings.

Alfredsson played 1,178 games with the Senators, making him the second-longest serving modern Senator of all time behind Chris Phillips. He scored 426 goals and had 682 assists, for 1,108 points with the Sens—all franchise records that have yet to be broken.

Alfredsson spent one season with the Red Wings before signing a one-day contract with Ottawa in December 2014 to officially retire as a Senator.

On December 29, 2016, Alfredsson became the first player in modern Senators history to have his Number 11 jersey retired.

Alfredsson also played on Team Sweden in the Olympics, winning a gold medal in 2006 and a silver medal in 2014.