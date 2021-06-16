OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 67-year-old man involved in the Scouts movement for 35 years is facing charges in connection to historical sexual assaults on children.

Police say the charges follow an investigation into historical sexual assaults that occurred between July 1, 1968 and March 2006.

John Rietveld is charged with buggery, indecent assault on a male, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 and two counts of invitation to sexual touching with person under 16.

Police say investigators believe there could be other victims, both boys and/or girls, as offences were reported to have occurred in Ottawa, the Niagara Region, Mississauga and Perth.

"Rietveld was active with the Scout movement from 1975 to 2011," police said in a statement.

"It is alleged that one of the victims was assaulted while at a Jamboree."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.