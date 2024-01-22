OTTAWA
    • Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students

    A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach has been sentenced to two years behind bars for multiple sex crimes against young students.

    Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.

    On Monday, a judge sentenced Watkins to two years in prison, plus two years probation.

    The case involved four former students with the crimes spanning over seven years, up until 2021. The court heard the incidents took place in class and when he was offering students extra help for their studies.

    Watkins had originally been facing 54 charges but the Crown says it proceeded on 20 charges in total. Watkins was acquitted of nine offenses. When charges were laid, both the school board and the Ontario College of Teachers had said they were investigating how complaints over the years were handled.

    The Crown had been seeking a sentence of five years in prison, while Watkins' defence asked for a one-year conditional sentence.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin and Natalie Van Rooy

