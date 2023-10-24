Former Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson retires as a Senator

A former Sens goalie got a special sendoff today.

Craig Anderson, who holds the most wins of any Ottawa Senators goaltender, signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as an Ottawa Senator.

An emotional announcement involving Anderson and Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion was held at the Canadian Tire Centre at 11:45 a.m. today. Anderson thanked his family, fans and teammates.

"This has become family," Anderson said.

"It means the world to myself and my family to be a part of this."

Anderson said playing in Ottawa was a "privilege" and a "treat."

"The fans here were second to none," he said.

"This town is a hockey town that allows you to be yourself."

Anderson spent 10 seasons in Ottawa, helping the Sens to 202 victories in 435 games played, more than any other goalie in franchise history.

The team will be honouring Anderson in a pre-game ceremony tonight ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson is joined by his family as he takes part in a ceremonial puck drop with Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) to mark his retirement prior to NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Anderson signed a one day contract to retire as a Senator. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A 3-1 loss to the LA Kings on March 11, 2020, the same day the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, would turn out to be Anderson's last game with the Sens, as the NHL suspended play over COVID-19. Anderson was told later that year that the Senators would not be offering him a new contract.

He played four games with the Washington Capitals in the shortened 2020-21 season and later played two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. He announced his retirement this past April after a 4-3 overtime win against none other than his former team, the Ottawa Senators.

Amid the highs of his franchise records, Anderson also had lows. In 2016, he took a leave of absence from the team after his wife Nicholle was diagnosed with cancer. He returned to the ice at her urging and posted a shutout his first game back.

The Sens and the Sabres meet at the Canadian Tire Centre at 6:45 p.m. It's the fifth game of a five-game homestand for the Sens, where they're hoping to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington