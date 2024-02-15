Former Ottawa’s CFRA meteorologist Cindy Day featured on ‘Jeopardy’

Former Ottawa’s CFRA meteorologist Cindy Day is now a celebrity after her name was dropped on the hit TV show “Jeopardy” Wednesday night.

“Meteorologist Cindy Day says that like an honest talk, thunderstorms do this when dry westerly winds are behind them,” read the clue that was given in the form of an answer during Wednesday’s show.

No one answered correctly. The answer is, "The clear the air."

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Day says Jeopardy producers called her three years ago, asking questions related to thunderstorms. She says that she basically forgot all about it and then there it was last night.

Day’s passion for the weather contributed to her media career with CFRA radio in Ottawa, hosting a program called Ottawa AM. She was the first full-time meteorologist on private radio in Canada.

She then joined CTV Atlantic in September 2007 and has become an important part of the CTV family. Her last show with CTV was in December 2017.

Eventually, Day created her own business - "Weather by Day" – providing seasonal forecasts, climate data and radio reports for Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.

She obtained her degree in meteorology from McGill University.

Jeopardy is an American television game show, where contestants are given general knowledge clues in the form of answers and they must identify the person, place, thing, or idea that the clue describes, phrasing each response in the form of a question.