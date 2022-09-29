Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate

Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate, his office said Thursday.

“We can confirm Senator White has resigned from the Senate, effective October 2,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “There is no statement that will be released.”

White, 63, was eligible to serve in the Senate until 2034, when he turns 75.

Then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed White to the Red Chamber in 2012. Before then, White was the Ottawa police chief for five years.

More to come…