

580 CFRA





Former NDP MP for Ottawa Centre Paul Dewar has revealed he has brain cancer.

In a post on Facebook, Dewar explains that he went for a long skate on the Rideau Canal on January 26th and shortly after started experiencing discomfort in his left arm.

On February 5th, Dewar says he went to Ottawa Civic Hospital to have his arm examined.

The following x-rays, CT scans, and MRI's revealed Dewar had a tumour in the right side of his brain.

Dewar goes on to say he had brain surgery on February 14th and is continuing his treatment.

Dewar was the MP for Ottawa Centre for nine years.