OTTAWA -- Former Ottawa Lions Track and Field Club president Ken Porter has been charged by Edmonton Police in relation to several alleged offences involving teen athletes dating back to the mid-1970s and early 1980s.

In a news release, police allege between 1976 and 1980, Porter, who at the time was a coach with the Edmonton Olympic Track and Field Club, sexually assaulted five underage teen males under his supervision.

Porter has been charged with five counts of indecent assault on a male and five counts of gross indecency.

Porter’s lawyer said he voluntarily went to Edmonton to turn himself in on Monday. In the past, his lawyer had said Porter denied the allegations against him but did not provide further comment when asked about the charges Tuesday.

In 2019, a 288-page report released by Athletics Canada, detailed allegations of abuse against Porter from several different men.

Porter has also been given a lifetime ban from holding any role with Athletics Canada.

Porter will appear in an Edmonton court on Dec. 7.