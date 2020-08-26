OTTAWA -- San Jose Sharks captain and former Ottawa 67s player Logan Couture claims he was "sucker punched" in Toronto for talking about voting for Republicans, and Donald Trump in particular, in the upcoming U.S. election.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Couture said he "talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name."

"I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain?" he asked.

I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

The 31-year-old centre is a Canadian citizen, meaning he would be unable to vote in the U.S. election, so it appears he was speaking hypothetically.

CTV News has reached out to the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Police Service for comment. It is unclear whether Couture contacted police or the team following the alleged attack.

Couture spent four seasons with the Ottawa 67s from 2005 to 2009. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2007, making his NHL debut in 2009. He has spent his entire NHL career with the Sharks.

Fan reaction on social media was swift, with many pointing out an apparent disconnect between voting for Trump and Couture's previous statements condemning racism. Others said they did not believe the story happened as described. Very few replies spoke in support.

"While we're talking about real things that definitely happened, I was on a date with Priyanka Chopra and we saw Elvis on a UFO," one tweet said.

"I just don't see why you would vote for Trump if you're anti-racist Kinda contradicts itself. You can't throw out all those pretty words of support for your black teammates and then vote for a party that systematically oppresses them," said another.