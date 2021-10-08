OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog has charged a retired Ontario Provincial Police officer in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Ottawa 25 years ago.

The Special Investigations Unit says in May it received a complaint of a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred between 1995 and 1998 in Rideau Township.

Donald Hickey is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The SIU says Hickey has since retired as an OPP officer.