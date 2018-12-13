

The Ontario Provincial Police have laid a series of fraud and theft charges against a former Fire Chief of Gananoque and the Thousands Islands.

OPP officials say in December of 2016 they received a complaint from the two townships, for what police would only call "irregularities" in relation to fraud.

OPP Sergeant Cynthia Savard would not comment on the nature of the charges, as it continues to be part of the investigation and evidence. Savard would only confirm the investigation spans from 2012 until 2016.

60-year-old Gerald Bennett is facing 15 counts of fraud, six counts of uttering a forged document, three counts of theft, and breach of trust

Bennet was under shared contract between Gananqoue and Leeds and the Thousand Islands until September of 2016. Leeds and the Thousand Islands Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke says once concerns were raised about Bennett he was released from his contract with the township immediately.

"We stand beside the town of Gananoque, and we are very grateful to have a wonderful fire service in our township," she says. "We have a wonderful fire service, we have new chief and we have the utmost faith in their ability to protect us."

Bennett will appear in Brockville court on January 4, 2019.