GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau fire officials say they've turned an investigation into an overnight fire over to the police after a former dépanneur was destroyed.

In a news release, Gatineau fire said firefighters were called to 41 rue Saint-François-Xavier at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thick, grey smoke was pouring from the old convenience store and flames could be seen inside.

The situation was declared under control by 6:30 a.m.

The building is a total loss.

Residential fire causes $130,000 in damage

There was a second fire in Gatineau overnight, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home on rue des Peupliers at around 1:30 a.m. when residents were alerted by their smoke detector.

The fire was contained to the basement and the back of the house, but did an estimated $130,000 in damage and displaced three people.

No one was hurt.