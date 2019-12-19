OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are accusing the former financial co-ordinator of a local day care of fraud.

The charges are the result of a six-month-long investigation into allegations from the non-profit day care.

Police say the accused—who had access to payroll, company cheques, and the company credit card—had made unauthorized payments and transactions for personal gain over a six-year period starting in 2010. The suspect is accused of defrauding the day care to the tune of $200,000.

A charge of fraud over $5000 has been laid against Vasilios Polymenakos, 50, of Gatineau. He is due in court Jan. 9, 2020.