Former CTV Ottawa weathercaster J.J. Clarke has been found not criminally responsible in relation to three charges of harassment against three people.

Clarke, whose legal name is Ronald Rowat, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021 and had been charged with seven counts of harassment, four of which were later withdrawn by the Crown.

The judge heard a summary of the allegations and was provided with a 25-page report by a forensic psychiatrist who concluded in the report “For the reasons above and having considered the rational motives, my opinion on a balance of probabilities is that Mr. Rowat did not know the wrongfulness and was acting on irrational motives.”

The judge agreed with the finding.

This means the criminal proceedings are now over and the case is moved into the mental health system. It has been referred to the Ontario Review Board, which will have a hearing to consider what should happen next.

“It’s the best thing for Ron and the community that he served for so many years,” said his lawyer Lawrence Greenspon.