OTTAWA -- Former CTV Ottawa weather forecaster J.J. Clarke has been found fit to stand trial on several charges of harassment.



Clarke, whose legal name is Ronald Rowat, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021 and has been charged with seven counts of harassment against three people. The allegations against Rowat have not been proven in court.



Rowat is expected to be released from hospital on Friday. He retired from CTV News Ottawa in May 2020 after 34 years at the station.