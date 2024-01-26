Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.

The NCC purchased the site across from the Rideau Centre earlier this month calling it, "a landmark property in the heart of the national capital."

"We are excited about the purchase of 47-57 Rideau Street," said NCC's CEO Tobi Nussbaum to the Board of Directors at their meeting on Thursday.

The NCC says they purchased the site because of "its potential to bring new life to this area of the downtown core."

"As to the future use of the property, we are now actively engaged in negotiations towards a lease with a proponent from the entertainment and hospitality industry for an events venue," Nussbaum said.

He did not provide any specific details on what kind of event centre they are seeking, thought a music venue remains a possibility.

A Chapters – Indigo bookstore had been in the location for nearly three decades until 2022, when it moved across the street inside the Rideau Centre.

The NCC would not specify who they are negotiating with, but said they will be providing more details at their April board meeting.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who sits on the board of the NCC, told the board Thursday, "I am very excited to hear about the developments at the former Chapters site at the corner of Rideau and Sussex."

"I think it will be a big win for the City of Ottawa, for the residents of Ottawa and for tourism."