OTTAWA -- George Ernest Smith, former Brockville Mayor, City Councillor and community advocate, has passed away.

Smith passed away Sunday at Brockville General Hospital. He was 92.

Smith was first elected to Brockville City Council in 1958 and eventually became Mayor, while later serving on the Public Utilities Commission and Past President of the Brockville YMCA.

He served as Past President of Beatrice Foods Canada from 1985 until his retirement in 1997.

A private service has been scheduled for Thursday and donations can be made in Smith's name to the Brockville YMCA or the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation.