

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The “For Sale” sign is hanging on the former Almonte Post Office.

The building on 73 Mill Street is listed for $750,000.

The two-and-a-half storey building was built in 1889, and designated a National Historic Site in 1983. It was designed by architect Thomas Fuller.

The posting on RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group says the mixed use building currently houses a restaurant on the main floor, and nine office spaces on the upper floors.