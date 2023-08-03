Forecast calls for rainy, humid day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon
Early morning showers and thunderstorms will turn into a humid, cloudy and rainy afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds that will turn into the potential for more rain or thunderstorms late this afternoon. The high will be 24 C, but feeling like 30 with the humidex.
Overnight, the forecast calls for a few showers or thunderstorms ending after midnight then cloudy. The low will be 16 C.
Friday calls for mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 25 C.
Saturday will be sunny and a high of 25 C.
Sunday will be cloudy and a high of 24 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split, here’s a timeline of their relationship
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Here's a look at key moments from their relationship through the years, from hosting international visitors to big moments, scandals and more.
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
Atlantic
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Toronto home sales and prices up from last July, down from June: TRREB
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales, listings and prices were up in July compared with last year, but activity looks to be slowing in the face of higher interest rates.
-
Teen missing in Lake Ontario found dead: police
A teenager who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton over the weekend was found dead, police confirmed.
Montreal
-
'A huge win' for English school boards: Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
-
Quebec bear cubs return to captivity after getting too cozy with humans
An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry. The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.
-
Only in Montreal: Firetruck becomes stuck in pothole
A Montreal firetruck is stuck in what appears to be a pothole of its own making Wednesday afternoon. According to the city's fire department, the current theory is that the truck was stopped at a red light when the road caved in under one of its tires.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
London
-
'Lengthy closure' expected east of London Thursday morning
OPP report County Road 29/Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Wheeler Avenue following a crash.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Stabbing victims arrive at southwestern Ont. emergency department overnight only to find it’s closed
Three teenagers who were stabbed at a sweet 16 birthday party in Clinton, Ont. late last month were driven to the local hospital, only to find out the emergency department (ED) was closed.
-
Teenager charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation
A 17-year-old is facing charges after London police responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in the city’s west end.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple injuries reported at World Police and Fire Games event: Shared Health
Several people were taken to hospital with injuries following a bike crash at a World Police and Fire Games event on Wednesday.
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Morden area
Researchers in the Morden area have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Insurance claims spike as Manitoba farmers pummelled by recent hail storms
Manitoba has been pummelled by recent severe thunderstorms that have rained down hail. For some, these storms are wiping out their livelihood.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Woman seriously injured, man charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a man into custody after a woman was stabbed in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
Feds try to reclaim $347 million insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
-
Trudeaus' split a reminder of public life's challenges
When asked about Wednesday's separation announcement by the prime minister and his wife, Calgarians spoke up for one long-standing adage: private lives are best left private.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Storm brings hailstones the size of golf balls to Sask. communities
Some residents in the Prince Albert area and on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation are busy with clean-up efforts after a powerful storm, with hailstones larger than a golf ball, swept through Monday night.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
-
Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
-
Police issue warning about 'violent sexual offender' who they believe may commit another offence
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing an alert to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail.
Vancouver
-
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
-
20 fire safety violations alleged before Vancouver building destroyed by flames: court records
The owners of a Vancouver apartment building that was destroyed by flames are currently involved in court proceedings related to allegations they violated 20 separate fire safety regulations last year, according to records.
-
BC Ferries is aiming for a smooth long weekend, but no guarantees
During a rare news conference involving top brass, BC Ferries’ CEO insisted that the corporation has pulled-out all the stops to ensure it’s smooth sailing this B.C. Day long weekend, but stopped short of guaranteeing it.
Regina
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaign
A group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.