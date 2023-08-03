Forecast calls for rainy, humid day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon

OTTAWA -

Early morning showers and thunderstorms will turn into a humid, cloudy and rainy afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds that will turn into the potential for more rain or thunderstorms late this afternoon. The high will be 24 C, but feeling like 30 with the humidex.

Overnight, the forecast calls for a few showers or thunderstorms ending after midnight then cloudy. The low will be 16 C.

Friday calls for mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 25 C.

Saturday will be sunny and a high of 25 C.

Sunday will be cloudy and a high of 24 C.