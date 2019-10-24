

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s willing to work with the City of Ottawa to help solve the issue of ambulances being unavailable to respond to emergency calls.

Called “Level Zero,” the frequency of Ottawa Paramedics being unable to respond to calls with an ambulance has been increasing.

A recent report found Paramedics were at Level Zero 329 times in the first eight months of 2019, and spent 32,126 combined hours in offload delays at local hospitals in the first seven months of the year—a 12.5 per cent increase over 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Thursday, Ford said he wants to support the City.

“It’s a city’s responsibility to take care of EMS but we’re there to support them and give them some extra funding to get the EMS people out on the road,” he said.

“What we need to do is hire some nurses to offload the patients and take care of them. We funded it when I was at the City of Toronto and hopefully with some collaboration with the cities we’ll support them on that and give them a little bit of funding to help them out.”

Ottawa Paramedics have several ongoing programs aimed at alleviating offload delays, including a primary care paramedic who can provide rapid response to emergency calls, but according to the City’s Emergency and Protective Services General Manager, Anthony Di Monte, the root of the problem is in the hospitals.

"Offload delays are fundamentally an issue related to hospital emergency room overcrowding and solutions to address this issue are within the purview of the hospital,” Di Monte said.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced last week a $68-million boost to small- and medium-sized hospitals across Ontario. The Ford government says the funding would be on top of the $384 million that Ontario hospitals received as part of the 2019 budget.