

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not be moving forward with a proposed policy on gender identity introduced at a weekend convention of his Progressive Conservative party.

A resolution at the convention from parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen declares gender identity a "Liberal ideology" and asks that references to it be removed from Ontario's sex-education curriculum.

Ford says the resolution came from the convention floor and he won't allow it to move any further.

Over the weekend, delegates at the convention voted in favour of having the resolution debated at next year's party gathering.

Earlier today, Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the motion was non-binding and not government policy.

Critics have called the resolution dangerous and have called on Premier Doug Ford to denounce it.

Egale Canada, an advocacy group for members of the LGBTQ community, called it transphobic, saying gender identity is protected in Canada's Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code.