

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The leaders of Ontario's three main political parties will address municipal leaders today.

Premier Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and interim Liberal leader John Fraser are scheduled to address the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual conference in Ottawa.

About 1,900 people from municipalities and organizations from across Ontario are in Ottawa this week for the conference. Items on the agenda this week include cannabis legalization, trade, indigenous relations, climate change and disaster preparedness, waste diversion, ambulance dispatch, the 2018 municipal election and economic development.

Ford is scheduled to address delegates at 11:15 a.m. Horwath will speak at 9:30 a.m.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is also scheduled to speak to delegates.