Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford was elected on a platform of looking out for average people who feel as though they've been nickel and dimed to death for years.

Today, Ford made another move to reverse that trend, freezing planned increases in many fees Ontario residents pay to drive on the province's roads.

The increases were to go into effect September first. A new driver's license or five-year renewal, for instance, was to jump to $97. That'll be frozen now at $90.

The freeze will cost the provincial treasury $1.6 million in lost revenue.

Like most drivers, Stefan Velitchkovski is happy to save a few bucks. Velitchkovski was waiting to renew his driver’s licence at the Drive Test facility on Walkley Road.

“That's fantastic then,” he says, upon learning about the fee freeze, “That's great. It’s saving me $7, which is a beautiful cup of coffee. Finally, we should have a little bit of a break with licenses, registration, gas, and on and on and on. That's what I’m thinking.”

Ontario's premier says that's what he was thinking, too, that taxpayers are fed up paying more every time they've got to renew a licence or take a driving test.

“Even if they save me a dollar or two,” says another man, waiting for his daughter to write her G1 test, “I really prefer to save this money and put it in my own pocket.”

Fees were set to rise in a couple of weeks. Instead, the fee for a new or a five year licence remains at $90 bucks; it was going to $97.

The exit road tests for G1 and M1 stay at $52.50; they were to go up a couple of dollars.

And written tests for licences will remain at 23.25; they were supposed to go up to $24.

“i think that's excellent,” says another driver, “That's great for drivers in Ontario and great to get more young drivers on the road.”

It'll also save students at the North American Transport Driving Academy some cash.

They're all learning how to drive transport trucks. Fee increases for those classifications are frozen as well. A,B,C,D,E and F road tests, set to rise to $100.25, will remain at $96.75.

“Making every little cent easier on the pocket is making it easier for me or others in this class,” says student Saverio Lacquaniti, “being able to move forward in this industry.”

Those increases though, would have brought in more than a million and a half dollars in revenue for the government this year. Still, class instructor Marc Morris says better in his pockets than the government's.

“Personally, any time we don't have to pay extra to do this job,” says Morris, “it's always a blessing because we pay enough.”

What many drivers want to know is when gas prices are going to fall? Ford has promised a 10 cent a litre cut. There are no details yet on when that will happen.