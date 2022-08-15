Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

